Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (ERIC) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (NASDAQ: ERIC) recently:

7/25/2018 – Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Corp from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating.

7/23/2018 – Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Ericsson struggles amid challenging market conditions and all-pervasive demand weakness. In second-quarter 2018, its Digital Services revenues declined 11% year over year due to continued losses in in legacy product sales and lower telecom core sales in North East Asia. Persistent low investments in mobile broadband in certain markets and lower managed services sales have hampered the sales of Networks segment, while lower legacy product sales have hurt IT & Cloud revenues. Soft mobile broadband demand and challenging macroeconomic conditions in the emerging markets are acting as a deterrent for major investments by telecom equipment behemoths, and this significantly dented Ericsson’s performance. The stock has also underperformed the industry in the past three months on an average. However, Ericsson continues to intensify its cost-streamlining efforts with focus on structural changes to help generate lasting efficiency gains.”

7/20/2018 – Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating.

7/18/2018 – Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

7/18/2018 – Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson had its “$8.27” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

7/14/2018 – Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Ericsson intends to seize business opportunities as operators shift toward 4G deployments and prepare grounds for the 5G revolution. The company continues to intensify its cost-streamlining efforts, with focus on structural changes to help generate lasting efficiency gains. The company believes that standardization of 5G is the cornerstone for digitalization of industries as well as broadband. The stock has also outperformed the industry in the past three months on an average. However, Ericsson continues to struggle amid challenging market conditions and all-pervasive demand weakness. Persistent low investments in mobile broadband in certain markets and lower managed services sales have harmed the sales of Networks segment, while lower legacy product sales have hurt IT & Cloud revenues. Further, spectrum crunch has become a major issue in the U.S. telecom industry that has a saturated wireless market.”

7/3/2018 – Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $8.50 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Ericsson intends to seize business opportunities as operators shift toward 4G deployments and prepare grounds for the 5G revolution. The company continues to intensify its cost-streamlining efforts, with focus on structural changes to help generate lasting efficiency gains. Ericsson has detected signs of improvement and increased stability in product roadmaps and projects. The company is focusing on 5G system development and has undertaken many notable endeavors to position itself for market leadership on 5G. The company believes that standardization of 5G is the cornerstone for digitalization of industries as well as broadband. Moreover, Ericsson foresees mainstream 4G offerings to give way to 5G technology in the future. The stock has also outperformed the industry in the past three months on an average. However, Ericsson continues to struggle amid challenging market conditions and all-pervasive demand weakness.”

6/28/2018 – Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

6/22/2018 – Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

6/21/2018 – Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

6/13/2018 – Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

ERIC traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $7.92. The company had a trading volume of 10,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,518,250. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson has a 52 week low of $5.52 and a 52 week high of $8.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $26.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.85 and a beta of 0.77.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 18th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.03). Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson had a negative net margin of 13.14% and a negative return on equity of 5.62%. The company had revenue of $49.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts forecast that Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ERIC. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. increased its stake in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson by 62.9% in the first quarter. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. now owns 18,492 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 7,141 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson in the second quarter valued at $175,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson in the first quarter valued at $177,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC bought a new stake in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson in the first quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new stake in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson in the first quarter valued at $255,000. 8.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) provides information and communications technology solutions for networks, IT and cloud, and media markets worldwide. It operates through four segments: Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services, and Other. The Networks segment provides mobile radio access networks, transport solutions, and site solutions, as well as related services, such as network rollout, network tuning, and customer support.

