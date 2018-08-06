Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (TDY) SVP Sells $1,802,400.00 in Stock

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) SVP Jason Vanwees sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.30, for a total value of $1,802,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,585 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,693,200.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:TDY traded down $1.64 during trading on Monday, hitting $226.36. 201,768 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 151,530. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 1-year low of $142.78 and a 1-year high of $230.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.15 billion, a PE ratio of 32.66, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.44. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 10.34%. The company had revenue of $732.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $707.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.66 EPS. Teledyne Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts predict that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 8.23 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TDY. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 158.7% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 363,595 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $68,054,000 after purchasing an additional 223,056 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,642,342 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $681,738,000 after purchasing an additional 165,676 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 116.9% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 279,496 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $52,313,000 after purchasing an additional 150,663 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 10,918.8% during the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 113,714 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 112,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 160.3% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 115,144 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $21,551,000 after purchasing an additional 70,913 shares in the last quarter. 84.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TDY. Jefferies Financial Group set a $222.00 target price on Teledyne Technologies and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective (up previously from $205.00) on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a report on Friday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Teledyne Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $246.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Teledyne Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $236.00.

About Teledyne Technologies

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides instrumentation, digital imaging, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks deployed in mission critical and harsh environments.

