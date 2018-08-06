TEGNA (TGNA) versus Gray Television, Inc. Class A (GTN.A) Critical Review

TEGNA (NYSE: TGNA) and Gray Television, Inc. Class A (NYSE:GTN.A) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability, risk, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for TEGNA and Gray Television, Inc. Class A, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TEGNA 1 5 6 0 2.42 Gray Television, Inc. Class A 0 0 0 0 N/A

TEGNA presently has a consensus price target of $15.00, suggesting a potential upside of 37.74%. Given TEGNA’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe TEGNA is more favorable than Gray Television, Inc. Class A.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares TEGNA and Gray Television, Inc. Class A’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TEGNA $1.90 billion 1.23 $273.74 million $1.08 10.08 Gray Television, Inc. Class A $882.73 million 1.44 $261.95 million N/A N/A

TEGNA has higher revenue and earnings than Gray Television, Inc. Class A.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

94.4% of TEGNA shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.4% of Gray Television, Inc. Class A shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of TEGNA shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 13.3% of Gray Television, Inc. Class A shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares TEGNA and Gray Television, Inc. Class A’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TEGNA 23.56% 27.89% 4.80% Gray Television, Inc. Class A 29.97% 11.01% 2.77%

Volatility and Risk

TEGNA has a beta of 1.66, indicating that its share price is 66% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gray Television, Inc. Class A has a beta of 2.74, indicating that its share price is 174% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

TEGNA pays an annual dividend of $0.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. Gray Television, Inc. Class A does not pay a dividend. TEGNA pays out 25.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

TEGNA beats Gray Television, Inc. Class A on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

TEGNA Company Profile

TEGNA Inc., a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products. The company also sells commercial advertising spots of its television stations. In addition, it operates Premion, an over the top local advertising network; Hatch, a centralized 360-degree marketing services agency; and radio broadcast stations. The company was formerly known as Gannett Co., Inc. and changed its name to TEGNA Inc. in June 2015. TEGNA Inc. was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in McLean, Virginia.

Gray Television, Inc. Class A Company Profile

Gray Television, Inc. is a television broadcast company. The Company owns and operates television stations and digital assets in various markets across the United States. As of February 21, 2017, the Company owned and/or operated television stations in 54 television markets broadcasting over 200 separate programming streams, including 37 affiliates of the CBS Network (CBS), 29 affiliates of the NBC Network (NBC), 20 affiliates of the ABC Network (ABC) and 15 affiliates of the FOX Network (FOX). In addition to a primary broadcast channel, each of its stations can also broadcast additional secondary digital channels within a market by utilizing the same bandwidth, but with different programming from the primary channel. The Company also broadcasts local news/weather channels in certain of its existing markets. Along with affiliations with ABC, CBS and FOX, the Company’s secondary channels are affiliated with various smaller networks and program services.

