TD Securities Raises ARC Resources (ARX) Price Target to C$17.50

ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) had its target price upped by TD Securities from C$16.50 to C$17.50 in a research note published on Thursday.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. CSFB upped their price objective on ARC Resources from C$19.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on ARC Resources from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Raymond James increased their target price on ARC Resources from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on ARC Resources from C$19.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th.

ARX opened at C$14.88 on Thursday. ARC Resources has a 52 week low of C$11.88 and a 52 week high of C$18.34.

ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 2nd. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.25 by C($0.09). The company had revenue of C$341.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$415.40 million. ARC Resources had a net margin of 23.54% and a return on equity of 8.10%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 30th.

In other ARC Resources news, insider Armin Jahangiri bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$13.25 per share, with a total value of C$33,125.00. Also, Director John Patrick Dielwart sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.26, for a total value of C$198,900.00.

ARC Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, condensate, and natural gas liquids. The company primarily holds interests in the Montney resource play properties located in northeast British Columbia and northern Alberta; and other assets located in the Cardium formation in the Pembina area of Alberta.

