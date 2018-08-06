TD Securities Cuts Rogers Sugar (RSI) Price Target to C$6.00

Rogers Sugar (TSE:RSI) had its price target reduced by TD Securities from C$6.50 to C$6.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday. TD Securities currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Rogers Sugar from C$6.25 to C$6.00 in a research note on Thursday. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on Rogers Sugar from C$6.00 to C$5.75 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Desjardins downgraded Rogers Sugar from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the company from C$7.50 to C$6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their target price on Rogers Sugar from C$7.25 to C$6.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rogers Sugar presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$6.05.

Shares of RSI opened at C$5.34 on Friday. Rogers Sugar has a 12-month low of C$5.18 and a 12-month high of C$6.94.

Rogers Sugar Inc, through its subsidiary, Lantic Inc, engages in refining, packaging, and marketing sugar and maple products. It offers white and cubes granulated, plantation raw, brown, organic, icing, steva, and coconut sugar, as well as syrups, jam and jelly mixes, iced tea mixes, and hot chocolate mixes.

