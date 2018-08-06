TD Securities Boosts TC PIPELINES LP Common Stock (TRP) Price Target to C$74.00

TC PIPELINES LP Common Stock (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) had its target price hoisted by TD Securities from C$73.00 to C$74.00 in a report issued on Friday morning.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of TC PIPELINES LP Common Stock from C$76.00 to C$65.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 30th. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of TC PIPELINES LP Common Stock from C$76.00 to C$74.00 in a report on Monday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$69.11.

TC PIPELINES LP Common Stock stock opened at C$58.75 on Friday. TC PIPELINES LP Common Stock has a 52-week low of C$50.28 and a 52-week high of C$65.18.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 27th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.70%.

In other TC PIPELINES LP Common Stock news, insider Wendy Hanrahan sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$56.00, for a total transaction of C$1,344,000.00. Also, Director Charles Moran purchased 900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$42.21 per share, with a total value of C$37,989.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,292 shares of company stock valued at $1,360,266.

TC PIPELINES LP Common Stock Company Profile

TransCanada Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Energy segments. The company transports natural gas to local distribution companies, power generation and individual facilities, interconnecting pipelines, and other businesses.

