TCW Group Inc. Acquires 43,872 Shares of Medtronic PLC (MDT)

TCW Group Inc. grew its holdings in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 932,823 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 43,872 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $79,859,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Affiance Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 8,080 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $692,000 after buying an additional 1,268 shares in the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 2nd quarter worth $308,000. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 21,249 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,819,000 after buying an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 85.1% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 35,946 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,077,000 after buying an additional 16,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 46,439 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,725,000 after buying an additional 3,279 shares in the last quarter. 80.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 8,910 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.82, for a total transaction of $773,566.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Richard Kuntz sold 11,500 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.13, for a total transaction of $1,001,995.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on MDT. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $96.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Thursday, May 24th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Medtronic to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 21st. William Blair began coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, June 6th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Medtronic from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.39.

Medtronic opened at $90.48 on Monday, MarketBeat reports. Medtronic PLC has a 12 month low of $76.41 and a 12 month high of $90.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The stock has a market cap of $122.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.97, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.94.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 24th. The medical technology company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.03. Medtronic had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 12.84%. The firm had revenue of $8.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts expect that Medtronic PLC will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 25th. Investors of record on Friday, July 6th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a positive change from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 5th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.93%.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

