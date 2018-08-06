Target Coin Trading Down 39.9% This Week (TGT)

Target Coin (CURRENCY:TGT) traded down 10.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 6th. One Target Coin token can now be purchased for about $0.0021 or 0.00000030 BTC on exchanges including HitBTC and CoinExchange. Target Coin has a market cap of $1.99 million and $75.00 worth of Target Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Target Coin has traded 39.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00006078 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003397 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014392 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00012613 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0293 or 0.00000421 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.78 or 0.00384471 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.71 or 0.00196803 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000190 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00013706 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0545 or 0.00000783 BTC.

Target Coin Token Profile

Target Coin’s total supply is 2,000,100,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 952,429,892 tokens. Target Coin’s official website is www.tgtcoins.com . Target Coin’s official Twitter account is @TargetCoin

Buying and Selling Target Coin

Target Coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Target Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Target Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Target Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

