TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC Common Stock (TTWO) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC Common Stock (NASDAQ:TTWO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.

According to Zacks, “Take Two reported mixed first-quarter fiscal 2019 results. Although earnings increased on a year-over-year basis, revenues declined. Gross margin expansion supported bottom-line growth in the reported quarter. Take Two’s strength in growing digital platform bodes well for the company’s long-term growth. With more than 50% of revenues expected to come from mobile games, Social Point will help the company penetrate the expanding mobile gaming market and thereby drive its top-line growth. Additionally, the company’s foray into the e-sports market which enjoys increasing viewership and corporate sponsorship is a positive. However, the company’s heavy dependence on a handful of franchise is its biggest problem. Shares have underperformed the industry on a year-to-date basis.”

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC Common Stock from $116.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC Common Stock from $131.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $132.00 price target (down from $150.00) on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC Common Stock in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC Common Stock from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays set a $138.00 price target on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC Common Stock and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC Common Stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.80.

Shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC Common Stock traded down $2.98, reaching $120.43, during mid-day trading on Monday, according to Marketbeat Ratings . The stock had a trading volume of 92,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,789,714. The firm has a market cap of $12.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.82, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.86. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC Common Stock has a 12 month low of $86.76 and a 12 month high of $130.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC Common Stock (NASDAQ:TTWO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 16th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $411.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $447.59 million. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC Common Stock had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 19.81%. The company’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC Common Stock will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Strauss Zelnick sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.29, for a total transaction of $4,531,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Sheresky sold 342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.33, for a total transaction of $39,100.86. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 68,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,856,414.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,613 shares of company stock worth $6,081,206 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTWO. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC Common Stock during the 2nd quarter worth about $236,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC Common Stock by 314.2% in the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 305,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,103,000 after buying an additional 231,388 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new stake in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC Common Stock in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,417,000. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC Common Stock by 72.2% in the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 123,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,578,000 after buying an additional 51,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC Common Stock by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 40,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,744,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. 93.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC Common Stock Company Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead names through developing sequels; and offers downloadable episodes, content and virtual currency, and releasing titles for smartphones and tablets.

