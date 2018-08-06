TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC Common Stock (TTWO) Price Target Increased to $145.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC Common Stock (NASDAQ:TTWO) had its price target increased by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $140.00 to $145.00 in a report released on Friday. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 17.49% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC Common Stock from $135.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 30th. ValuEngine upgraded TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC Common Stock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Barclays set a $126.00 price target on TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC Common Stock and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 17th. Wedbush set a $132.00 price target on TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC Common Stock and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 17th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective (up previously from $130.00) on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC Common Stock in a research note on Thursday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC Common Stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.30.

Get TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE INC Common Stock alerts:

Shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC Common Stock opened at $123.41 on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC Common Stock has a fifty-two week low of $86.76 and a fifty-two week high of $130.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.78 billion, a PE ratio of 70.52, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC Common Stock (NASDAQ:TTWO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 16th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.14. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC Common Stock had a return on equity of 24.72% and a net margin of 9.68%. The business had revenue of $411.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $447.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts anticipate that TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC Common Stock will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Daniel P. Emerson sold 13,271 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.82, for a total transaction of $1,510,505.22. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 115,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,159,413.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Strauss Zelnick sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.29, for a total value of $4,531,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 53,613 shares of company stock worth $6,081,206. Corporate insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TTWO. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC Common Stock by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 32,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,621,000 after buying an additional 1,981 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC Common Stock by 54.6% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC Common Stock by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,000 after buying an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC Common Stock by 60.7% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global X Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC Common Stock in the 1st quarter worth about $112,000. 93.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC Common Stock Company Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead names through developing sequels; and offers downloadable episodes, content and virtual currency, and releasing titles for smartphones and tablets.

Read More: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Receive News & Ratings for TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE INC Common Stock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE INC Common Stock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.