TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC Common Stock (TTWO) CFO Sells $3,525,710.00 in Stock

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC Common Stock (NASDAQ:TTWO) CFO Lainie Goldstein sold 27,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.10, for a total transaction of $3,525,710.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ TTWO traded down $2.09 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $121.32. 2,997,200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,404,646. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC Common Stock has a 52-week low of $87.66 and a 52-week high of $130.43. The stock has a market cap of $12.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC Common Stock (NASDAQ:TTWO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 16th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.14. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC Common Stock had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 19.81%. The company had revenue of $411.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $447.59 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC Common Stock’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts expect that TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC Common Stock will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TTWO shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC Common Stock from $135.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC Common Stock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Barclays set a $126.00 target price on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC Common Stock and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 17th. Wedbush set a $132.00 target price on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC Common Stock and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 17th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 target price (up from $130.00) on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC Common Stock in a research report on Thursday, May 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC Common Stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.80.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Suntrust Banks Inc. purchased a new position in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC Common Stock during the 1st quarter valued at about $268,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC Common Stock by 48.3% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 71,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,435,000 after purchasing an additional 23,211 shares in the last quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC Common Stock during the 1st quarter valued at about $112,000. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC increased its stake in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC Common Stock by 39.4% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 20,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,036,000 after purchasing an additional 5,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alerus Financial NA bought a new stake in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC Common Stock during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,693,000. 93.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead names through developing sequels; and offers downloadable episodes, content and virtual currency, and releasing titles for smartphones and tablets.

