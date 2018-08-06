T. Rowe Price Group Inc (TROW) Shares Sold by Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lowered its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 187,520 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 30,654 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. owned about 0.08% of T. Rowe Price Group worth $21,769,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. grew its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 1,232.5% in the first quarter. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. now owns 2,023,988 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $218,529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,872,098 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 142.8% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 993,890 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $107,313,000 after purchasing an additional 584,490 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group in the first quarter worth about $28,318,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 19.0% in the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,562,121 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $168,663,000 after purchasing an additional 249,772 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 288.9% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 280,948 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,334,000 after purchasing an additional 208,713 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TROW. ValuEngine cut shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $125.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “neutral” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $114.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.36.

In related news, VP Christopher D. Alderson sold 41,639 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.89, for a total transaction of $5,075,377.71. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 114,860 shares in the company, valued at $14,000,285.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Freeman A. Hrabowski III sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.74, for a total transaction of $547,830.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,173,573.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 148,139 shares of company stock worth $18,369,428. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TROW opened at $117.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.56 billion, a PE ratio of 17.85, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.24. T. Rowe Price Group Inc has a 52-week low of $81.61 and a 52-week high of $127.43.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The asset manager reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 31.67% and a return on equity of 28.49%. The business’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. research analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group Inc will post 7.23 EPS for the current year.

T. Rowe Price Group declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, April 26th that authorizes the company to buyback 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the asset manager to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

