T-Mobile Us (TMUS) Rating Reiterated by Nomura

Nomura reissued their neutral rating on shares of T-Mobile Us (NASDAQ:TMUS) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. Nomura currently has a $68.00 target price on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

TMUS has been the subject of several other reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of T-Mobile Us from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of T-Mobile Us from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of T-Mobile Us from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, June 11th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a buy rating and issued a price objective on shares of T-Mobile Us in a report on Monday, April 30th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile Us from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. T-Mobile Us presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $71.46.

Shares of T-Mobile Us traded up $4.07, hitting $65.62, during trading hours on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. 677,247 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,700,564. T-Mobile Us has a 12-month low of $54.60 and a 12-month high of $66.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.88, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.76.

T-Mobile Us (NASDAQ:TMUS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.06. T-Mobile Us had a net margin of 11.27% and a return on equity of 10.87%. The firm had revenue of $10.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.65 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts forecast that T-Mobile Us will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other T-Mobile Us news, EVP David A. Miller sold 5,000 shares of T-Mobile Us stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Elizabeth A. Mcauliffe sold 4,187 shares of T-Mobile Us stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.58, for a total transaction of $249,461.46. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,476,195.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,038 shares of company stock valued at $896,894. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MRJ Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile Us during the 1st quarter valued at $3,576,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile Us during the 1st quarter valued at $480,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of T-Mobile Us by 64.2% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 14,450 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $882,000 after acquiring an additional 5,650 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI grew its position in shares of T-Mobile Us by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 249,503 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $15,230,000 after acquiring an additional 23,615 shares during the period. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile Us during the 1st quarter valued at $530,000. 33.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

T-Mobile Us Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 72.6 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories that are manufactured by various suppliers.

