Synopsys (SNPS) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning.

Several other research firms have also commented on SNPS. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Synopsys from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Synopsys from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Wednesday, May 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Synopsys from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 12th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Synopsys from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, May 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Synopsys from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Synopsys presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $102.71.

Get Synopsys alerts:

NASDAQ SNPS traded up $0.86 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $92.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,041,983. Synopsys has a 52-week low of $75.59 and a 52-week high of $94.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.57, a PEG ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 1.12.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08. Synopsys had a net margin of 3.25% and a return on equity of 6.55%. The firm had revenue of $776.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $775.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. Synopsys’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts forecast that Synopsys will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Synopsys news, EVP Joseph W. Logan sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.33, for a total value of $1,766,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 88,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,796,977.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 9,802 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $882,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 22,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,013,570. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 72,633 shares of company stock valued at $6,421,334 in the last ninety days. 1.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Synopsys by 39.3% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,003,682 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $83,547,000 after buying an additional 283,195 shares in the last quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH grew its position in shares of Synopsys by 128.7% during the first quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 58,052 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,757,000 after buying an additional 32,670 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in shares of Synopsys by 25.5% during the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 5,796 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 1,176 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Synopsys by 2.4% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 41,339 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,441,000 after buying an additional 959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pettee Investors Inc. grew its position in shares of Synopsys by 5.8% during the first quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. now owns 12,113 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after buying an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. 89.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation (EDA) software products used to design and test integrated circuits (ICs). It offers Galaxy Design platform that offers IC design solutions; Verification Continuum Platform, which provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field-programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

Featured Story: What does EPS mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.