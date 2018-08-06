Syneos Health Inc (SYNH) Position Lowered by Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan

Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lessened its holdings in shares of Syneos Health Inc (NASDAQ:SYNH) by 23.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,010 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,990 shares during the quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan’s holdings in Syneos Health were worth $610,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SYNH. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in shares of Syneos Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $10,513,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in shares of Syneos Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,438,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Syneos Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $355,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado bought a new position in shares of Syneos Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Syneos Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,683,000.

Syneos Health opened at $52.60 on Friday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.45, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.83. Syneos Health Inc has a 12-month low of $31.10 and a 12-month high of $59.80.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Syneos Health had a positive return on equity of 7.80% and a negative net margin of 4.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 315.5% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts predict that Syneos Health Inc will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SYNH shares. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group started coverage on Syneos Health in a report on Friday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Syneos Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 16th. ValuEngine upgraded Syneos Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 5th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price on shares of Syneos Health in a report on Friday. Finally, SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Syneos Health in a report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.70.

Syneos Health, Inc operates as an integrated biopharmaceutical solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers various clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including full-service global studies, as well as unbundled service offerings, such as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with drug development process.

