Syndicate (SYNX) One Day Trading Volume Tops $26,658.00

Syndicate (CURRENCY:SYNX) traded down 5.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 6th. During the last week, Syndicate has traded down 33.5% against the U.S. dollar. Syndicate has a market capitalization of $2.01 million and $26,658.00 worth of Syndicate was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Syndicate coin can now be bought for about $0.10 or 0.00001486 BTC on major exchanges including Bittrex, Upbit and Cryptopia.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Syndicate Coin Profile

SYNX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 14th, 2016. Syndicate’s total supply is 19,531,650 coins. Syndicate’s official Twitter account is @SyndicateLabs_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Syndicate’s official website is www.synx.online

Buying and Selling Syndicate

Syndicate can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Upbit and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Syndicate directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Syndicate should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Syndicate using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

