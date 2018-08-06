Symantec (SYMC) Sets New 52-Week Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Symantec Co. (NASDAQ:SYMC) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday after UBS Group lowered their price target on the stock from $23.00 to $21.00. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Symantec traded as low as $17.81 and last traded at $18.67, with a volume of 1249850 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $18.46.

SYMC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Symantec from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Symantec from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 11th. Piper Jaffray Companies cut shares of Symantec from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 10th. BidaskClub raised shares of Symantec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Symantec from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.99.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Symantec by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 61,842 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after buying an additional 1,848 shares in the last quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Symantec by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 67,971 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,757,000 after purchasing an additional 2,097 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in Symantec by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 13,909 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 2,384 shares in the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its holdings in Symantec by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 184,063 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,758,000 after purchasing an additional 2,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC lifted its holdings in Symantec by 47.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 8,295 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 2,685 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.24% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $12.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.67.

Symantec (NASDAQ:SYMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Symantec had a return on equity of 16.24% and a net margin of 23.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. analysts forecast that Symantec Co. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 20th will be issued a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. Symantec’s payout ratio is currently 31.58%.

About Symantec

Symantec Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Consumer Digital Safety and Enterprise Security. The Consumer Digital Safety segment provides Norton-branded services that provide multi-layer security services across desktop and mobile operating systems, public Wi-Fi connections, and home networks to defend against online threats to individuals, families, and small businesses.

