Swisscoin One Day Trading Volume Reaches $1,761.00 (SIC)

Swisscoin (CURRENCY:SIC) traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 6th. Swisscoin has a total market cap of $0.00 and approximately $1,761.00 worth of Swisscoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Swisscoin has traded 31.7% lower against the US dollar. One Swisscoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange and Rfinex.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

TokenPay (TPAY) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00046039 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00004353 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.23 or 0.00305784 BTC.

GoNetwork (GOT) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00004155 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000019 BTC.

HempCoin (THC) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0487 or 0.00000702 BTC.

VeriCoin (VRC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003100 BTC.

Gambit (GAM) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.49 or 0.00064718 BTC.

LoMoCoin (LMC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000259 BTC.

Swisscoin Profile

Swisscoin (SIC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Swisscoin’s total supply is 10,200,000,000 coins. Swisscoin’s official Twitter account is @Swisscoin_Dev . Swisscoin’s official website is swisscoin.eu

Swisscoin Coin Trading

Swisscoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Rfinex and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swisscoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swisscoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Swisscoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

