SWISS RE Ltd/S (SSREY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of SWISS RE Ltd/S (OTCMKTS:SSREY) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SSREY shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of SWISS RE Ltd/S in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered SWISS RE Ltd/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 21st. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SWISS RE Ltd/S in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th.

SSREY opened at $22.43 on Friday. SWISS RE Ltd/S has a 52-week low of $21.16 and a 52-week high of $26.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $32.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.27 and a beta of 0.53.

Swiss Re Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, provides wholesale reinsurance, insurance, and other insurance-based forms of risk transfer worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Property & Casualty Reinsurance, Life & Health Reinsurance, Corporate Solutions, and Life Capital. It underwrites casualty, property and specialty, agriculture, aviation, engineering, marine, life and health, retakaful, solvency II, and facultative reinsurance products, as well as trade credit, surety, and political risk reinsurance; structured reinsurance solutions; and insurance-linked securities.

