SVENSKA CELLULO/ADR (SVCBY) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SVENSKA CELLULO/ADR (OTCMKTS:SVCBY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday morning. They currently have $12.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA is a hygiene and forest company. Its business segments consist of Personal Care, Tissue business and Forest Products business. It provides incontinence care, baby diapers, feminine care, publication papers, pulp, solid-wood products, toilet paper, kitchen rolls, facial tissue, handkerchiefs and napkins. Its main brands include Tena, Pequenin, Libresse, Nosotras, Nana, Velvet, Edet, Regio, Tork, Zewa, Tempo, Libero, Drypers and Saba, among others. Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden. “

Separately, ValuEngine raised SVENSKA CELLULO/ADR from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 18th.

SVENSKA CELLULO/ADR opened at $10.24 on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The firm has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a PE ratio of 20.12, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.48. SVENSKA CELLULO/ADR has a 52-week low of $7.94 and a 52-week high of $11.72.

SVENSKA CELLULO/ADR (OTCMKTS:SVCBY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $539.15 million during the quarter. SVENSKA CELLULO/ADR had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 5.34%. analysts expect that SVENSKA CELLULO/ADR will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SVENSKA CELLULO/ADR Company Profile

Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ), a forest products company, develops, produces, and sells forest, wood, pulp, and paper products worldwide. The company offers timber products for the private forest owners; and supplies wood-based products for the industrial and building materials trade. It also provides kraft pulp and chemical thermomechanical pulp; by-products, such as turpentine and tall oil; and green electricity and district heating under the Celeste, Star, and Cirrus brands.

