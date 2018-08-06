Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc (SUPN) Holdings Raised by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SUPN) by 111.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 79,922 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 42,138 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals were worth $4,783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,040,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $856,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 68,599 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,734,000 after buying an additional 1,964 shares during the period. Shaker Investments LLC OH bought a new position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,953,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 896,110 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,041,000 after buying an additional 140,688 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.17% of the company’s stock.

In other Supernus Pharmaceuticals news, VP Padmanabh P. Bhatt sold 67,132 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total value of $3,565,380.52. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 32,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,726,075. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gregory S. Patrick sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.63, for a total transaction of $1,982,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 75,975 shares in the company, valued at $4,302,464.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 185,000 shares of company stock worth $10,166,000 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals opened at $52.75 on Friday, according to MarketBeat Ratings . The company has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.87 and a beta of 0.97. Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 12 month low of $33.30 and a 12 month high of $61.25. The company has a quick ratio of 4.74, a current ratio of 4.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.16. Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 21.89% and a return on equity of 30.18%. The company had revenue of $90.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.26 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. Supernus Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.1% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts expect that Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

SUPN has been the subject of several analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 25th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases in the United States. It offers Oxtellar XR, an extended-release oxcarbazepine for use in the treatment of epilepsy; and Trokendi XR, an extended-release topiramate, which is used for the treatment of epilepsy.

