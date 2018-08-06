Superconductor Technologies (SCON) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Superconductor Technologies (NASDAQ:SCON) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Superconductor Technologies in a report on Friday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Superconductor Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 12th.

Shares of Superconductor Technologies stock traded down $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $2.64. The stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,994. Superconductor Technologies has a one year low of $2.41 and a one year high of $14.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 0.56.

Superconductor Technologies (NASDAQ:SCON) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The semiconductor company reported ($2.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.60) by ($0.40). Superconductor Technologies had a negative return on equity of 139.63% and a negative net margin of 1,317.27%. The firm had revenue of $0.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.32 million. analysts forecast that Superconductor Technologies will post -6 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Superconductor Technologies stock. Sabby Management LLC purchased a new stake in Superconductor Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCON) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 735,880 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $693,000. Sabby Management LLC owned approximately 5.97% of Superconductor Technologies as of its most recent SEC filing. 83.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Superconductor Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and commercializes high temperature superconductor materials and related technologies in the United States. It is involved in developing Conductus superconducting wire for power applications. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

