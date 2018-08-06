SunTrust Banks Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Sprint Corp (S)

Sprint Corp (NYSE:S) – SunTrust Banks upped their Q2 2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of Sprint in a report issued on Wednesday, August 1st. SunTrust Banks analyst G. Miller now anticipates that the cell phone carrier will earn ($0.03) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.07). SunTrust Banks has a “Hold” rating and a $6.50 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Sprint’s Q3 2019 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, FY2019 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.08) EPS and FY2020 earnings at ($0.21) EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Sprint from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $5.19 to $7.50 in a research report on Wednesday, June 13th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Sprint from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 16th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Sprint in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Macquarie upgraded shares of Sprint from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Sprint from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.98.

S stock opened at $5.62 on Monday. Sprint has a 52 week low of $4.81 and a 52 week high of $8.87. The stock has a market cap of $22.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.29 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Sprint (NYSE:S) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The cell phone carrier reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.05. Sprint had a net margin of 22.73% and a return on equity of 0.51%. The company had revenue of $8.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. Sprint’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Sprint by 43.2% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 50,612 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 15,259 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sprint in the second quarter worth approximately $100,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in shares of Sprint by 135.3% in the first quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 32,122 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 18,468 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Sprint by 18.5% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 133,597 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $652,000 after acquiring an additional 20,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Sprint by 108.5% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 44,062 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 22,930 shares in the last quarter. 12.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Featured Story: Penny Stocks

