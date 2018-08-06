SunTrust Banks Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Park Hotels & Resorts (PK)

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by SunTrust Banks in a report released on Friday.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on PK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Boenning Scattergood restated a “hold” rating on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Monday, May 7th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.28.

Park Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $32.08 on Friday. Park Hotels & Resorts has a one year low of $23.91 and a one year high of $33.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a PE ratio of 11.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.39.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.11. Park Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 19.08% and a return on equity of 8.36%. The company had revenue of $731.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $696.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts expect that Park Hotels & Resorts will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Matthew Abram Sparks sold 12,877 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.87, for a total value of $384,635.99. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,401,828.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 14,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 2,152 shares during the last quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $875,000 after purchasing an additional 2,540 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 14,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 47,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 3,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 39,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 3,574 shares during the last quarter.

Park Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Park is a leading lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio consists of 55 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 32,000 rooms located in prime United States and international markets with high barriers to entry.

