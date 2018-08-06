SunTrust Banks Reaffirms Hold Rating for Southern (SO)

Southern (NYSE:SO)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by SunTrust Banks in a report issued on Monday. They presently have a $50.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock. SunTrust Banks’ price target suggests a potential upside of 2.06% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Southern from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Southern from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Southern to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 7th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Southern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.77.

Southern traded up $0.06, hitting $48.99, during trading hours on Monday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. 4,468,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,003,280. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Southern has a 52-week low of $42.38 and a 52-week high of $53.51. The company has a market cap of $49.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.04.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SO. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Southern during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,771,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Southern by 142.4% during the 1st quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,077 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $629,000 after acquiring an additional 8,270 shares during the last quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC raised its stake in Southern by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 204,337 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,126,000 after acquiring an additional 13,837 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Southern by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,817,682 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $81,178,000 after acquiring an additional 12,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Biondo Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Southern by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 82,278 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,721,000 after acquiring an additional 3,002 shares during the last quarter. 57.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, New Jersey, Florida, Tennessee, and Maryland, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas midstream operations.

