SunTrust Banks Reaffirms Hold Rating for Southern (SO)

Southern (NYSE:SO)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by SunTrust Banks in a report issued on Monday. They presently have a $50.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock. SunTrust Banks’ price target suggests a potential upside of 2.06% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Southern from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Southern from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Southern to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 7th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Southern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.77.
Southern traded up $0.06, hitting $48.99, during trading hours on Monday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. 4,468,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,003,280. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Southern has a 52-week low of $42.38 and a 52-week high of $53.51. The company has a market cap of $49.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.04.
About Southern
The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, New Jersey, Florida, Tennessee, and Maryland, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas midstream operations.
See Also: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans
Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.