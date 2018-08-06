SunPower (SPWR) Rating Increased to Hold at BidaskClub

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised SunPower from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 17th. Bank of America lifted their target price on SunPower from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 18th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on SunPower from $7.20 to $8.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 19th. ValuEngine cut SunPower from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut SunPower from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Monday, June 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.40.

Shares of SunPower opened at $7.30 on Friday, according to Marketbeat.com. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.80 and a beta of 2.22. SunPower has a 1-year low of $6.46 and a 1-year high of $10.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.25.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $449.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $389.86 million. SunPower had a positive return on equity of 1.11% and a negative net margin of 60.01%. SunPower’s revenue was up 36.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.35) EPS. equities analysts forecast that SunPower will post -1.55 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of SunPower by 225.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 434,323 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,331,000 after buying an additional 300,978 shares during the last quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SunPower during the 1st quarter valued at about $145,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SunPower during the 1st quarter valued at about $139,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of SunPower during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,496,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SunPower by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 2,350,323 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,756,000 after buying an additional 112,821 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.56% of the company’s stock.

About SunPower

SunPower Corporation researches, develops, manufactures, and delivers solar solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Residential, Commercial, and Power Plant. The company provides solar power components, including panels and system components, primarily to dealers, system integrators, and distributors.

