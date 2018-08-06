SunPower (SPWR) Rating Increased to Hold at BidaskClub

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.
Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised SunPower from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 17th. Bank of America lifted their target price on SunPower from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 18th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on SunPower from $7.20 to $8.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 19th. ValuEngine cut SunPower from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut SunPower from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Monday, June 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.40.
Shares of SunPower opened at $7.30 on Friday, according to Marketbeat.com. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.80 and a beta of 2.22. SunPower has a 1-year low of $6.46 and a 1-year high of $10.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.25.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of SunPower by 225.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 434,323 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,331,000 after buying an additional 300,978 shares during the last quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SunPower during the 1st quarter valued at about $145,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SunPower during the 1st quarter valued at about $139,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of SunPower during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,496,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SunPower by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 2,350,323 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,756,000 after buying an additional 112,821 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.56% of the company’s stock.
About SunPower
SunPower Corporation researches, develops, manufactures, and delivers solar solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Residential, Commercial, and Power Plant. The company provides solar power components, including panels and system components, primarily to dealers, system integrators, and distributors.
