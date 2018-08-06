Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $70.79 Million Position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (DLTR)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 832,848 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 42,575 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $70,792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 2.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,661,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,391,378,000 after purchasing an additional 323,813 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 83.8% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,467,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,972,000 after purchasing an additional 2,036,622 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 0.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,115,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,525,000 after purchasing an additional 16,447 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 128.9% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,365,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,494,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331,959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 0.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,756,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,729,000 after purchasing an additional 14,378 shares during the last quarter. 91.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

In other news, Director Thomas E. Whiddon acquired 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $88.78 per share, with a total value of $199,755.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 26,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,319,022.38. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lemuel E. Lewis acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $80.44 per share, for a total transaction of $201,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 17,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,420,087.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 2nd. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 4th. BidaskClub cut shares of Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $105.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 1st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.76.

Shares of DLTR stock opened at $90.28 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 2.11. The firm has a market cap of $21.47 billion, a PE ratio of 18.58, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.84. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a one year low of $72.78 and a one year high of $116.65.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 31st. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $5.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.56 billion. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 18.23% and a net margin of 7.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. equities analysts forecast that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dollar Tree Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and beauty care products, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; various merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, and other items; and seasonal goods, which include Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, and Christmas merchandise.

Featured Story: Short Selling

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.