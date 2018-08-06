Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD Cuts Position in Valmont Industries, Inc. (VMI)

Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD lessened its holdings in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 386 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD’s holdings in Valmont Industries were worth $1,695,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of VMI. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in Valmont Industries by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,444,311 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $211,299,000 after buying an additional 127,234 shares during the period. Robecosam AG increased its holdings in Valmont Industries by 81.0% in the 1st quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 143,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,050,000 after buying an additional 64,402 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Valmont Industries by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,877,269 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $274,645,000 after buying an additional 52,961 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Valmont Industries by 64.8% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 125,156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,310,000 after buying an additional 49,206 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Valmont Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,272,000. Institutional investors own 86.22% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on VMI. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Valmont Industries from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Valmont Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Valmont Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, July 15th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood downgraded shares of Valmont Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $170.00.

Valmont Industries opened at $141.20 on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $135.40 and a 12 month high of $176.35. The company has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a current ratio of 2.83.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.04. Valmont Industries had a net margin of 3.74% and a return on equity of 13.89%. The business had revenue of $682.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $709.92 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.01 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 7.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 29th were paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 28th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.52%.

About Valmont Industries

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells fabricated metal products in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Coatings, and Irrigation. The Engineered Support Structures segment manufactures and distributes engineered metal, and composite structures and components for the lighting and traffic, wireless communication, and roadway safety industries.

