StrongHands (SHND) Market Cap Hits $4.56 Million

StrongHands (CURRENCY:SHND) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 5th. StrongHands has a market capitalization of $4.56 million and $12,712.00 worth of StrongHands was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, StrongHands has traded down 21.8% against the US dollar. One StrongHands coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge, Stocks.Exchange, Crex24 and Cryptohub.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BuzzCoin (BUZZ) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

808Coin (808) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Deutsche eMark (DEM) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000200 BTC.

MAZA (MAZA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

TEKcoin (TEK) traded up 24% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Eurocoin (EUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Neuro (NRO) traded down 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Credence Coin (CRDNC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000113 BTC.

ARbit (ARB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000029 BTC.

StrongHands Coin Profile

StrongHands (CRYPTO:SHND) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theSHA-256 hashing algorithm. StrongHands’ total supply is 17,087,867,797,816 coins and its circulating supply is 17,087,867,797,883 coins. The Reddit community for StrongHands is /r/stronghands and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . StrongHands’ official Twitter account is @SHNDcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . StrongHands’ official website is www.stronghands.info

StrongHands Coin Trading

StrongHands can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, Cryptohub, Trade Satoshi, Coindeal, CoinExchange, Stocks.Exchange and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as StrongHands directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade StrongHands should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy StrongHands using one of the exchanges listed above.

