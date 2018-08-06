Strongbridge Biopharma (SBBP) Receives Daily News Sentiment Score of -0.01

News stories about Strongbridge Biopharma (NASDAQ:SBBP) have trended somewhat negative on Monday, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. Accern identifies negative and positive press coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Strongbridge Biopharma earned a daily sentiment score of -0.01 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media coverage about the biotechnology company an impact score of 45.33650594392 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SBBP. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Strongbridge Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. BidaskClub cut shares of Strongbridge Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of Strongbridge Biopharma in a research note on Thursday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of Strongbridge Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Strongbridge Biopharma in a research note on Friday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.81.

Shares of Strongbridge Biopharma traded up $0.05, reaching $4.65, during trading on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 212,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 329,246. Strongbridge Biopharma has a 52-week low of $4.45 and a 52-week high of $9.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $211.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.21 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.16, a quick ratio of 8.74 and a current ratio of 8.90.

Strongbridge Biopharma (NASDAQ:SBBP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.25). Strongbridge Biopharma had a negative net margin of 1,032.62% and a negative return on equity of 1,224.30%. The business had revenue of $3.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 million. equities research analysts forecast that Strongbridge Biopharma will post -1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Associates L.L.C. Cdk purchased 55,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.96 per share, for a total transaction of $275,280.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have purchased a total of 549,800 shares of company stock valued at $2,650,526 over the last quarter. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Strongbridge Biopharma plc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases with unmet needs. The company's commercial products include Keveyis, an oral carbonic anhydrase inhibitor for treating hyperkalemic, hypokalemic, and related variants of primary periodic paralysis in the United States; and Macrilen, an oral growth hormone secretagogue receptor agonist for use in the diagnosis of patients with adult growth hormone deficiency in the United States and Canada.

