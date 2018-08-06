Stratasys Ltd (SSYS) to Post Q1 2019 Earnings of $0.02 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts

Stratasys Ltd (NASDAQ:SSYS) – Equities researchers at B. Riley issued their Q1 2019 EPS estimates for shares of Stratasys in a research note issued on Thursday, August 2nd. B. Riley analyst C. Horn forecasts that the technology company will post earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter.

Get Stratasys alerts:

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.06. Stratasys had a positive return on equity of 0.78% and a negative net margin of 5.57%. The firm had revenue of $170.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub raised Stratasys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $25.00 price target on Stratasys and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet raised Stratasys from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 6th. Cowen set a $20.00 price target on Stratasys and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Stratasys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Stratasys has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.78.

Stratasys opened at $21.96 on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Stratasys has a 1-year low of $17.17 and a 1-year high of $25.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 168.92, a P/E/G ratio of 13.44 and a beta of 1.31.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSYS. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Stratasys during the second quarter worth about $215,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Stratasys by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,511 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 2,439 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stratasys during the first quarter worth about $269,000. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Stratasys during the second quarter worth about $288,000. Finally, Federated Investors Inc. PA raised its position in shares of Stratasys by 81,154.5% during the first quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 17,876 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 17,854 shares during the period. 74.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Stratasys

Stratasys Ltd. provides 3D printing and additive manufacturing solutions for individuals, small and large businesses, and enterprises. Its 3D printing systems utilize its fused deposition modeling (FDM) and inkjet-based PolyJet technologies to enable the production of prototypes, tools used for production and manufactured goods directly from 3D CAD files or other 3D content.

Featured Article: What are CEFs?



Receive News & Ratings for Stratasys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stratasys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.