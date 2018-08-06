Stock Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for August, 6th (AA, BNFT, CCH, CNP, COKE, CPG, CPI, DORM, GFS, HAS)

Stock Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Monday, August 6th:

AA (LON:AA) had its underperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.

Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Coca Cola HBC (LON:CCH)

had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Coca-Cola Bottling Co Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Compass Group (LON:CPG) was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc to a buy rating. The firm currently has GBX 1,730 ($22.73) price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of GBX 1,510 ($19.84).

Capita (LON:CPI) was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc to a hold rating. Jefferies Financial Group Inc currently has GBX 200 ($2.63) price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of GBX 750 ($9.85).

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

G4S (LON:GFS) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.

Hays (LON:HAS) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.

Hammerson (LON:HMSO) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Numis Securities Ltd.

Homeserve (LON:HSV) had its underperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.

International Consolidated Airlns Grp (LON:IAG) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Johnson Service Group (LON:JSG) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

Loral Space & Communications Ltd. (NASDAQ:LORL) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Morgan Advanced Materials (LON:MGAM) was upgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank to a buy rating. They currently have GBX 420 ($5.52) price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of GBX 330 ($4.34).

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Mondi (LON:MNDI) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at UBS Group AG. They currently have a GBX 2,400 ($31.53) price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of GBX 2,300 ($30.22).

Mondi (LON:MNDI) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.

Paypoint (LON:PAY) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.

Pendragon (LON:PDG) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Quilter (LON:QLT). The firm issued a neutral rating and a GBX 163 ($2.14) target price on the stock.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc began coverage on shares of Quilter (LON:QLT). The firm issued a buy rating and a GBX 180 ($2.36) target price on the stock.

Royal Bank of Scotland Group (LON:RBS) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Rentokil Initial (LON:RTO) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.

Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

DS Smith (LON:SMDS) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.

Standard Chartered (LON:STAN) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at UBS Group AG. UBS Group AG currently has a GBX 735 ($9.66) price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of GBX 800 ($10.51).

SThree (LON:STHR) was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc to a buy rating. They currently have GBX 450 ($5.91) price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of GBX 320 ($4.20).

Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.

THOR MINI/PAR VTG FPD 0.0001 (LON:THR) had its corporate rating reiterated by analysts at Northland Securities.

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Numis Securities Ltd initiated coverage on shares of YELW CAKE/PAR VTG FPD 0.01 (LON:YCA). They issued a buy rating and a GBX 300 ($3.94) target price on the stock.

Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of YELW CAKE/PAR VTG FPD 0.01 (LON:YCA). They issued a buy rating and a GBX 249 ($3.27) target price on the stock.

