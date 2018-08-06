Steven Madden (SHOO) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday.

SHOO has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Steven Madden from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $51.00 target price on shares of Steven Madden in a research note on Friday, April 20th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Steven Madden from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 7th. B. Riley set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Steven Madden and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Steven Madden in a research report on Wednesday, April 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Steven Madden presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.73.

Shares of NASDAQ:SHOO opened at $55.90 on Friday. Steven Madden has a 52-week low of $37.25 and a 52-week high of $56.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.33, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.43.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The textile maker reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.02. Steven Madden had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 17.01%. The business had revenue of $395.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $390.57 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. Steven Madden’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts predict that Steven Madden will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Steven Madden news, CFO Arvind Dharia sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $255,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 74,162 shares in the company, valued at $3,782,262. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter Migliorini sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.18, for a total transaction of $54,180.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $369,832.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 112,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,697,920 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of Steven Madden by 11.4% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 9,416 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Steven Madden by 9.3% in the second quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,357 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $656,000 after buying an additional 1,049 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its position in shares of Steven Madden by 4.6% in the first quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 23,830 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Steven Madden by 1.4% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 112,579 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,926,000 after buying an additional 1,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sawgrass Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Steven Madden by 31.7% in the second quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC now owns 6,850 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

About Steven Madden

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, markets, and sells fashion-forward name brand and private label footwear for women, men, and children worldwide. Its Wholesale Footwear segment provides footwear under the Steve Madden Women's, Madden Girl, Steve Madden Men's, Madden, Madden NYC, Dolce Vita, DV by Dolce Vita, Mad Love, Steven by Steve Madden, Report, Superga, Betsey Johnson, Betseyville, Steve Madden Kids, FREEBIRD by Steven, Stevies, B Brian Atwood, Blondo, Kate Spade, and Avec Les Filles brands, as well as private label footwear.

