Steven J. Katz Sells 19,760 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (CHD) Stock

Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) CAO Steven J. Katz sold 19,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.12, for a total transaction of $1,128,691.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 21,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,200,548.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of Church & Dwight traded up $0.28, hitting $57.45, during mid-day trading on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The stock had a trading volume of 125,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,978,931. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.21 and a 12-month high of $58.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $13.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.43.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 20.29% and a return on equity of 25.21%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 15th will be paid a $0.2175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 14th. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.85%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHD. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the 1st quarter worth approximately $106,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 937.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 1,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 3,720.6% in the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 119,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 116,528 shares during the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $148,000. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 5,600.0% in the 2nd quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. 81.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CHD has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Sunday, June 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight to $60.00 and gave the company a “fair value” rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank cut shares of Church & Dwight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, April 20th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Church & Dwight from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.00.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and the Specialty Products Division. It offers baking soda, cat litter, carpet deodorization, and laundry detergent products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, dishwashing detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesic products under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; and water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand.

Featured Article: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.