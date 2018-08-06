Steem Dollars Trading Down 13.8% This Week (SBD)

Steem Dollars (CURRENCY:SBD) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 4th. During the last seven days, Steem Dollars has traded 13.8% lower against the dollar. Steem Dollars has a market cap of $16.77 million and $295,265.00 worth of Steem Dollars was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Steem Dollars coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.07 or 0.00015336 BTC on popular exchanges including Upbit, OpenLedger DEX, Poloniex and HitBTC.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6,992.46 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $696.78 or 0.09988502 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00016573 BTC.

Emercoin (EMC) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00034881 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00013202 BTC.

Peercoin (PPC) traded up 20.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00019889 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $157.52 or 0.02260332 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.37 or 0.00320994 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 24.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00022120 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.53 or 0.00079386 BTC.

Steem Dollars Coin Profile

SBD is a coin. Steem Dollars’ total supply is 15,690,236 coins. Steem Dollars’ official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Steem Dollars is /r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Steem Dollars is steemit.com/@steemitblog . Steem Dollars’ official website is steem.io

Steem Dollars Coin Trading

Steem Dollars can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OpenLedger DEX, Poloniex, HitBTC, Bittrex, Upbit and GOPAX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem Dollars directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Steem Dollars should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Steem Dollars using one of the exchanges listed above.

