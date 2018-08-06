Steel Dynamics (STLD) Receives Media Sentiment Rating of 0.22

Media stories about Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) have been trending somewhat positive on Sunday, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group identifies negative and positive press coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Steel Dynamics earned a news impact score of 0.22 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media headlines about the basic materials company an impact score of 46.6896128918735 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on STLD. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 19th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.62.

Shares of STLD opened at $44.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.81 billion, a PE ratio of 16.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 3.61. Steel Dynamics has a 1-year low of $32.20 and a 1-year high of $52.10.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 23rd. The basic materials company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 26.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. research analysts expect that Steel Dynamics will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 28th. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is 28.30%.

In related news, Director Jurgen Dr Kolb sold 4,512 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.02, for a total transaction of $230,202.24. Following the sale, the director now owns 51,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,637,376.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Theresa E. Wagler sold 17,196 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.78, for a total transaction of $856,016.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 331,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,496,146.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,298 shares of company stock worth $1,266,868 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the steel products manufacturing and metals recycling businesses in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment provides hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products; merchant bar products, including angles, merchant rounds, flats, channels, and reinforcing bars; beams, channels, and specialty steel sections; and threaded rod products, and cold drawn and heat treated bars.

