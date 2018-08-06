Stamps.com (STMP) Given a $320.00 Price Target by Maxim Group Analysts

Maxim Group set a $320.00 target price on Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The firm currently has a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on STMP. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Stamps.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Stamps.com from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 12th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Stamps.com from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Stamps.com from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Stamps.com from $230.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $252.00.

Stamps.com opened at $261.45 on Thursday, according to MarketBeat.com. The company has a quick ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Stamps.com has a 1 year low of $160.00 and a 1 year high of $285.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.41, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.01.

Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The software maker reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.58. Stamps.com had a net margin of 34.37% and a return on equity of 39.85%. The firm had revenue of $139.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.08 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts forecast that Stamps.com will post 8.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Amine Khechfe sold 6,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.00, for a total value of $1,568,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,751 shares in the company, valued at $2,973,003. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider John Roland Clem sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.14, for a total transaction of $550,308.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,935,333.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 85,577 shares of company stock valued at $22,614,057 over the last 90 days. 6.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of STMP. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stamps.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,734,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Stamps.com by 37.6% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 20,150 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,788,000 after buying an additional 5,505 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Stamps.com by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 29,424 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,532,000 after buying an additional 1,079 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Stamps.com by 128.2% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,798 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $902,000 after buying an additional 2,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Stamps.com by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,882 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $918,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.53% of the company’s stock.

Stamps.com Company Profile

Stamps.com Inc provides Internet-based mailing and shipping solutions in the United States. The company offers mailing and shipping solutions to mail and ship various mail pieces and packages through the United States Postal Service (USPS) under the Stamps.com and Endicia brands. Its solutions support various USPS mail classes, including First Class Mail, Priority Mail, Priority Mail Express, Media Mail, Parcel Select, and others.

