SPS Commerce (SPSC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The firm currently has a $101.00 target price on the software maker’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 15.03% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “SPS Commerce is a provider of on-demand supply chain management solutions, providing integration, collaboration, connectivity, visibility and data analytics to its customers worldwide. The Company delivers its solutions over the Internet using a Software-as-a-Service model to improve the way suppliers, retailers, distributors and other customers manage and fulfill orders. The Company’s delivery model also enables it to offer greater functionality, integration and reliability with less cost and risk than traditional solutions. The Company provides its solutions through SPSCommerce.net, a hosted software. SPSCommerce.net uses pre-built integrations to eliminate the need for on-premise software and support staff, which enables its supplier customers to shorten supply cycle times, optimize inventory levels, reduce costs and satisfy retailer requirements. SPS Commerce is headquartered in Minneapolis. “

Get SPS Commerce alerts:

SPSC has been the topic of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of SPS Commerce from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Benchmark upgraded shares of SPS Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 23rd. BidaskClub cut shares of SPS Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. Craig Hallum reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 price target (up previously from $77.00) on shares of SPS Commerce in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of SPS Commerce from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.29.

Shares of SPSC stock opened at $87.80 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 209.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.72. SPS Commerce has a 52 week low of $45.02 and a 52 week high of $89.90.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The software maker reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $61.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.78 million. SPS Commerce had a net margin of 0.61% and a return on equity of 4.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. equities analysts forecast that SPS Commerce will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Archie C. Black sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.33, for a total value of $853,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 89,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,624,406.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 18,215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.21, for a total transaction of $1,552,100.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 70,957 shares in the company, valued at $6,046,245.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 34,922.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,152 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 3,143 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new stake in shares of SPS Commerce in the 2nd quarter worth about $270,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 78.1% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 25,911 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,904,000 after buying an additional 11,361 shares during the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,850 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,532,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 553,841 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,695,000 after buying an additional 38,323 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.86% of the company’s stock.

SPS Commerce Company Profile

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It provides solutions through the SPS Commerce platform, a cloud-based product suite that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, distributors, logistics firms, and other trading partners manage and fulfill orders, manage sell-through performance, and source new items.

See Also: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SPS Commerce (SPSC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SPS Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPS Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.