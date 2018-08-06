SpreadCoin (SPR) Trading 27.6% Lower Over Last Week

SpreadCoin (CURRENCY:SPR) traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 6th. SpreadCoin has a market cap of $1.79 million and $2,319.00 worth of SpreadCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, SpreadCoin has traded 27.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One SpreadCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.17 or 0.00002477 BTC on exchanges including Bittrex, YoBit and Cryptopia.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get SpreadCoin alerts:

AC3 (AC3) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001466 BTC.

CannabisCoin (CANN) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000270 BTC.

RevolverCoin (XRE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Bolivarcoin (BOLI) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Kurrent (KURT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000024 BTC.

MindCoin (MND) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Virtacoin (VTA) traded down 36.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BnrtxCoin (BNX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000011 BTC.

BowsCoin (BSC) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000026 BTC.

About SpreadCoin

SpreadCoin (SPR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 30th, 2014. SpreadCoin’s total supply is 10,425,946 coins. The Reddit community for SpreadCoin is /r/Spreadcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SpreadCoin’s official Twitter account is @spread_coin . The official website for SpreadCoin is www.spreadcoin.info

Buying and Selling SpreadCoin

SpreadCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, YoBit and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SpreadCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SpreadCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SpreadCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SpreadCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SpreadCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.