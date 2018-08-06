Spirit Airlines Incorporated (SAVE) Shares Sold by Wedge Capital Management L L P NC

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lessened its holdings in shares of Spirit Airlines Incorporated (NASDAQ:SAVE) by 6.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 376,954 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 24,175 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned 0.55% of Spirit Airlines worth $13,702,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Spirit Airlines by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,730,943 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $103,175,000 after purchasing an additional 590,469 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in Spirit Airlines by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,828,093 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $69,065,000 after purchasing an additional 301,959 shares in the last quarter. Tyvor Capital LLC increased its position in Spirit Airlines by 37.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tyvor Capital LLC now owns 1,277,186 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $46,426,000 after purchasing an additional 345,290 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. increased its position in Spirit Airlines by 178.9% during the 2nd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 964,299 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,052,000 after purchasing an additional 618,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Spirit Airlines by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 584,355 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $21,241,000 after purchasing an additional 124,915 shares in the last quarter.

Get Spirit Airlines alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Buckingham Research increased their target price on shares of Spirit Airlines from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 13th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Spirit Airlines from $59.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 30th. BidaskClub raised shares of Spirit Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Spirit Airlines from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Spirit Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Spirit Airlines currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.08.

Shares of NASDAQ:SAVE opened at $42.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Spirit Airlines Incorporated has a 52-week low of $30.32 and a 52-week high of $48.81.

Spirit Airlines (NASDAQ:SAVE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The transportation company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.02. Spirit Airlines had a net margin of 8.55% and a return on equity of 15.86%. The company had revenue of $851.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $851.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. Spirit Airlines’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. analysts anticipate that Spirit Airlines Incorporated will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Spirit Airlines

Spirit Airlines, Inc is an airline company. The Company provides air transportation for passengers. As of December 31, 2016, its all-Airbus Fit Fleet operated over 420 daily flights to 59 destinations in the United States, Caribbean and Latin America. As of December 31, 2016, it had a fleet of 95 Airbus single-aisle aircraft, which are referred to as A320 family aircraft and include the A319, A320 and A321 models, which have common design and equipment but differ most notably in fuselage length, service range and seat capacity.

Featured Article: Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.