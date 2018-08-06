Spectrecoin (XSPEC) Price Down 2.3% Over Last 7 Days

Spectrecoin (CURRENCY:XSPEC) traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 6th. During the last seven days, Spectrecoin has traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Spectrecoin coin can currently be bought for $0.41 or 0.00005974 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, Livecoin, Bisq and Trade Satoshi. Spectrecoin has a total market cap of $8.62 million and $14,043.00 worth of Spectrecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001876 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.24 or 0.00075511 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.43 or 0.00092627 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002272 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00006695 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $349.62 or 0.05037326 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001898 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00016884 BTC.

Dropil (DROP) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00069527 BTC.

Spectrecoin Coin Profile

Spectrecoin (XSPEC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS3.0 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 4th, 2016. Spectrecoin’s total supply is 20,785,264 coins. The Reddit community for Spectrecoin is /r/XSPEC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Spectrecoin’s official Twitter account is @SpectreCash and its Facebook page is accessible here . Spectrecoin’s official website is spectreproject.io

Spectrecoin Coin Trading

Spectrecoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Bisq, Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectrecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spectrecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Spectrecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

