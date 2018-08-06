SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (SDY) Shares Sold by Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc.

Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. lowered its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 181,013 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,412 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF accounts for about 11.5% of Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. owned about 0.10% of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF worth $16,780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SDY. O Dell Group LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 11.7% during the second quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 194,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,028,000 after buying an additional 20,380 shares during the last quarter. Destination Wealth Management grew its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 774,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,826,000 after buying an additional 16,981 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 52.9% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 13,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,260,000 after buying an additional 4,705 shares during the last quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the second quarter worth about $413,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 17.7% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 18,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,708,000 after buying an additional 2,765 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF opened at $96.95 on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $87.88 and a 1-year high of $98.29.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

