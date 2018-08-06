SpaceCoin (SPACE) Trading 4.2% Higher Over Last 7 Days

SpaceCoin (CURRENCY:SPACE) traded flat against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 6th. In the last week, SpaceCoin has traded up 4.2% against the US dollar. One SpaceCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0050 or 0.00000073 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and YoBit. SpaceCoin has a market capitalization of $119,953.00 and $244.00 worth of SpaceCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Novacoin (NVC) traded up 27.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00069935 BTC.

Sequence (SEQ) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001686 BTC.

vTorrent (VTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001375 BTC.

LiteDoge (LDOGE) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Rupaya (RUPX) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0319 or 0.00000461 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $17,272.61 or 2.50011444 BTC.

Cashcoin (CASH) traded 22% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000154 BTC.

BriaCoin (BRIA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00009433 BTC.

ChessCoin (CHESS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000055 BTC.

BitBar (BTB) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.53 or 0.00080000 BTC.

About SpaceCoin

SpaceCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 31st, 2015. SpaceCoin’s total supply is 23,781,612 coins. SpaceCoin’s official Twitter account is @space_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SpaceCoin is spacecoin.info

SpaceCoin Coin Trading

SpaceCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SpaceCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SpaceCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SpaceCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

