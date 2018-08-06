SP Plus (SP) Lifted to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on SP. Barrington Research reiterated a buy rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of SP Plus in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut SP Plus from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 16th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded SP Plus from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th.

Shares of SP traded down $0.20 on Thursday, reaching $39.00. 705 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 71,137. The stock has a market cap of $891.02 million, a PE ratio of 23.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. SP Plus has a 12 month low of $32.15 and a 12 month high of $41.70.

SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $362.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.95 million. SP Plus had a return on equity of 14.06% and a net margin of 3.28%. equities analysts forecast that SP Plus will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other SP Plus news, CEO G Marc Baumann sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.95, for a total value of $36,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SP. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SP Plus during the first quarter valued at $107,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SP Plus during the fourth quarter valued at $120,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of SP Plus during the first quarter valued at $147,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of SP Plus during the first quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SP Plus by 61.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,972 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 2,652 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.05% of the company’s stock.

SP Plus Company Profile

SP Plus Corporation provides parking management, ground transportation, and other ancillary services to commercial, institutional, and municipal clients in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Canada. It provides facility maintenance, event logistics, security services, training, scheduling, and supervising of service personnel; and customer services, marketing, and accounting and revenue control functions to facilitate the operation of its clients' facilities or events.

