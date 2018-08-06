Sovereign Hero (HERO) Price Reaches $171.41 on Top Exchanges

Sovereign Hero (CURRENCY:HERO) traded down 7.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 6th. Over the last seven days, Sovereign Hero has traded 7% lower against the dollar. One Sovereign Hero token can now be bought for $171.41 or 0.02456907 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Sovereign Hero has a market cap of $818,130.00 and approximately $113.00 worth of Sovereign Hero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00005872 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003380 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014343 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00011728 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0294 or 0.00000421 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.43 or 0.00378989 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.63 or 0.00195500 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000194 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00013560 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0525 or 0.00000753 BTC.

About Sovereign Hero

Sovereign Hero launched on March 8th, 2018. Sovereign Hero’s total supply is 4,773 tokens. The official website for Sovereign Hero is www.sovereignhero.com . Sovereign Hero’s official Twitter account is @HeroTokenIO

Sovereign Hero Token Trading

Sovereign Hero can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OpenLedger DEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sovereign Hero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sovereign Hero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sovereign Hero using one of the exchanges listed above.

