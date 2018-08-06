Southern Missouri Bancorp (SMBC) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Hold”

Southern Missouri Bancorp (NASDAQ:SMBC) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on Southern Missouri Bancorp in a report on Thursday, May 17th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:SMBC opened at $39.22 on Friday. Southern Missouri Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $30.76 and a fifty-two week high of $41.49. The firm has a market cap of $354.31 million, a P/E ratio of 16.28 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Southern Missouri Bancorp (NASDAQ:SMBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The savings and loans company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.02). Southern Missouri Bancorp had a net margin of 23.06% and a return on equity of 14.49%. The company had revenue of $19.41 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Southern Missouri Bancorp by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,455 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Southern Missouri Bancorp by 16.4% in the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,733 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Southern Missouri Bancorp by 47.5% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 9,650 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 3,107 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Southern Missouri Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $135,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in Southern Missouri Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.09% of the company’s stock.

Southern Missouri Bancorp Company Profile

Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern Bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals and corporate customers in the United States. It offers various deposit instruments, including demand deposit accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market deposit accounts, saving accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

