South State’s (SSB) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Sandler O’Neill

Sandler O’Neill reiterated their hold rating on shares of South State (NASDAQ:SSB) in a research note released on Thursday. They currently have a $81.00 price target on the bank’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded South State from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. FIG Partners downgraded South State from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Brean Capital restated a hold rating on shares of South State in a report on Monday, July 30th. BidaskClub upgraded South State from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded South State from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $93.20.

South State traded down $0.50, hitting $82.55, during trading on Thursday, according to MarketBeat. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,872. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 17.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.95. South State has a twelve month low of $78.60 and a twelve month high of $94.50.

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The bank reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $167.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.03 million. South State had a net margin of 18.27% and a return on equity of 8.67%. The company’s revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. equities research analysts forecast that South State will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. This is an increase from South State’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 16th. South State’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.04%.

In related news, Director Martin Bernard Davis purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $84.03 per share, for a total transaction of $84,030.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,820 shares in the company, valued at $152,934.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President John F. Windley sold 7,362 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $647,856.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 28,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,511,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,212 shares of company stock valued at $1,531,040. Insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in South State by 46.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,783 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202 shares in the last quarter. South State Corp boosted its position in South State by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. South State Corp now owns 74,876 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,458,000 after buying an additional 4,887 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its position in South State by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 65,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,606,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in South State by 55.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 407,403 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,139,000 after buying an additional 144,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in South State by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,997 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after buying an additional 2,442 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.66% of the company’s stock.

South State Company Profile

South State Corporation operates as the bank holding company for South State Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking services, mortgage lending services, trust and wealth management, and consumer finance loans. The company accepts demand deposits, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposit, and other time deposits; and offers lending and credit card, ATM processing, and wealth management and trust services.

