Sound Shore Management Inc. CT Decreases Holdings in Sabre Corp (SABR)

Sound Shore Management Inc. CT reduced its stake in shares of Sabre Corp (NASDAQ:SABR) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,028,474 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 278,909 shares during the period. Sabre makes up about 3.3% of Sound Shore Management Inc. CT’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT’s holdings in Sabre were worth $197,822,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sabre by 83.7% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,645 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 23,994 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Sabre by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,180 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 2,567 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of Sabre by 41.4% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 28,150 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $693,000 after buying an additional 8,240 shares in the last quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan boosted its position in shares of Sabre by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan now owns 82,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,759,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Sabre by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 51,494 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,105,000 after buying an additional 5,972 shares in the last quarter.

Get Sabre alerts:

NASDAQ SABR opened at $24.81 on Monday. Sabre Corp has a 12 month low of $17.30 and a 12 month high of $26.78. The stock has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a PE ratio of 19.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The information technology services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. Sabre had a return on equity of 47.59% and a net margin of 9.41%. The business had revenue of $984.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $946.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. Sabre’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. analysts expect that Sabre Corp will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 20th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. Sabre’s payout ratio is presently 43.08%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Sabre from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Sabre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sabre from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Sabre from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 6th. Finally, Imperial Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Sabre in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sabre has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.60.

In related news, Director Lawrence W. Kellner sold 15,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $391,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 247,778 shares in the company, valued at $6,194,450. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider David J. Shirk sold 11,899 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.02, for a total value of $309,611.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,873,441 shares of company stock worth $265,885,530 in the last quarter. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Sabre

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides technology solutions to the travel and tourism industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Travel Network, and Airline and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Network segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

Read More: Diversification Important in Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SABR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sabre Corp (NASDAQ:SABR).

Receive News & Ratings for Sabre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.