Sompo Japan Nipponkoa Asset Management CO. LTD. Cuts Position in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (AKAM)

Sompo Japan Nipponkoa Asset Management CO. LTD. cut its stake in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 83.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 15,680 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 79,305 shares during the quarter. Sompo Japan Nipponkoa Asset Management CO. LTD.’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $1,148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AKAM. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Akamai Technologies by 143.4% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,743 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 1,027 shares during the period. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Akamai Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $142,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in Akamai Technologies by 61.7% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,266 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 865 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Akamai Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $188,000. Finally, S&CO Inc. purchased a new stake in Akamai Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $205,000. Institutional investors own 86.78% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider William Wheaton sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $375,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,500,525. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Aaron Ahola sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total value of $333,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $634,772. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 120,098 shares of company stock valued at $9,269,248. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Akamai Technologies opened at $74.61 on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.65 and a 1 year high of $83.08.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 31st. The technology infrastructure company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $663.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $661.13 million. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 6.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. equities analysts anticipate that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AKAM shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Akamai Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 29th. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Friday, July 20th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $99.00 to $97.00 and set a “$79.75” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Akamai Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.03.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers Web and mobile performance solutions, such as Ion, a situational performance solution; Dynamic Site Accelerator that helps in consistent Website performance; Image Manager that automatically optimizes online images; CloudTest to conduct load testing and other analysis of Websites in a pre-production environment; mPulse that provides real-time Website performance data to provide insight about end-user experiences on a Website; and Global Traffic Management, a fault-tolerant solution.

