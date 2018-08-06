Sompo Japan Nipponkoa Asset Management CO. LTD. Buys New Stake in Simon Property Group Inc (SPG)

Sompo Japan Nipponkoa Asset Management CO. LTD. bought a new stake in Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 15,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,655,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SPG. Global X Management Co. LLC raised its position in Simon Property Group by 35.7% in the first quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 2,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the period. Lincluden Management Ltd. raised its position in Simon Property Group by 19.4% in the first quarter. Lincluden Management Ltd. now owns 26,405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,076,000 after purchasing an additional 4,285 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its position in Simon Property Group by 15.1% in the first quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 617,411 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $95,297,000 after purchasing an additional 81,007 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in Simon Property Group by 16.3% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 4,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $661,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. raised its position in Simon Property Group by 13.2% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 4,761 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $735,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the period. 92.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SPG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Boenning Scattergood reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of Simon Property Group in a research report on Monday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Simon Property Group in a research report on Monday, July 30th. ValuEngine lowered Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Barclays boosted their target price on Simon Property Group from $184.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $188.00 price target on shares of Simon Property Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $187.69.

In other news, CAO Steven K. Broadwater sold 859 shares of Simon Property Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.28, for a total value of $146,270.52. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $295,265.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 8.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Simon Property Group opened at $178.27 on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Simon Property Group Inc has a 52 week low of $145.78 and a 52 week high of $179.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.57.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.13. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 55.59% and a net margin of 40.11%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. Simon Property Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts anticipate that Simon Property Group Inc will post 12.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.49%. This is a positive change from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.94. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 16th. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.58%.

Simon is a global leader in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE:SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

